It’s only been three months since King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard dropped their last album, K.G.. Now, the band have dropped what they describe as a companion album to K.G., titled L.W.

The nine-track album includes the three singles that prefaced it, ‘Pleura’, ‘O.N.E.’ and ‘If Not Now, Then When?’, and was dropped on Bandcamp. In a statement, front-man Stu Mackenzie described how the band initially had no plans to release a companion album to K.G. Their experiences from last year, however, changed their mind.

“After recording Flying Microtonal Banana the songs expanded when we played them live, so we felt ready to tackle the microtonal landscape again. Making these two new records was not expected, but because they were recorded in a way that was new to us — not being in the room at the same time — there was a feeling of almost being over-prepared, which is definitely not normal for us. Whatever normal is.” Mackenzie said.

In his view, thus, L.W. is very much an expansion of the ‘microtonal landscape’ that the band ventured into with their album Flying Microtonal Banana, coming after epiphanies that followed when the songs were played live.

“We wanted to make new music that was somehow more colorful this time around, and which maybe reflected the many new things that we have learned along the way.” he specified.

With L.W. the band is also partnering with Greenfleet to assist revegetating land across Central Victoria. With every download, $1 will be donated to Greenfleet.

Check out L.W. by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard: