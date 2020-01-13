We’re no strangers to King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard dropping new albums.

The Melbournians are renowned for their frightful proficiency, which included a staggering five releases in 2017.

However the group, highly regarded for their incredible live performances, have yet to grace us with a live album – until now, and they’ve gifted us not just one, but two!

The band has dropped Live In Adelaide ’19 and Live In Paris ’19 to help with raising money for animals affected by bush fire’s, the former of which’s proceeds will go to Animals Australia and the latter to Wildlife Victoria. Both albums are available for $10.

Check out the intensity of the band’s live show below

Both recordings draw a majority of their sets from the band’s recent Fishing For Fishies and Infest The Rats Nest albums (one is psych-pop, one is heavy metal – go figure), with both clocking in at 18 and 19 tracks respectively.

The band is set to kick off their 2020 with a huge North American tour that will see them performing three-hour sets, including two nights at the acclaimed Red Rocks Amphitheater. Not bad for a group of genre schizophrenic rockers.

Check out the wild setlists for the LP’s below and pick up a copy and support a very worthy cause here.

<a href=http://kinggizzard.bandcamp.com/album/live-in-paris-19 target=_blank rel="noopener noreferrer">Live In Paris ’19 by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard</a>