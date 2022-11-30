King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are holding a record fair ahead of their Melbourne show next month.

The iconic psych rockers are playing at The Palace Foreshore on Saturday, December 10th, accompanied by singer-songwriter Stella Donnelly and local punk rock outfit CIVIC.

Several days ago, King Gizzard revealed on social media that they were seeking somewhere to hold a record fair – “somewhere with beers… a good pre show hang spot” – and they’ve duly found the ideal place.

The band will mix with fans on the Saturday at St Kilda Sports Club at the Gizzverse Record Fair, just a few short tram stops from that night’s gig venue.

The record fair is free entry, and fans can visit between 1pm-5pm.

It’s not the first time they’ve done something like this, with a Gizzverse Record Fair popping up in New York City a few months ago ahead of their Forest Hills Stadium Show. That record fair featured “tons of Bootleggers, Test Pressings, Limited Edition Variants, Warehouse Finds & other Rarities,” as well as a limited edition tote bag.

Has a band ever had a busier year than King Gizzard’s 2022? Following their Palace Foreshore show, the band will take a well-earned few weeks off, before heading to New Zealand for a run of shows in December and January.

And 2023 isn’t looking any quieter, with a huge tour of Europe and North America already confirmed (see full dates here).

King Gizzard released a remarkable five albums this year: Made in Timeland, Omnium Gatherum, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava, Laminated Denim, and Changes. It’s the most albums they’ve released in one year since 2017.

“I think I got a little bit over-excited, but the challenge was something that felt really invigorating.” lead singer Stu Mackenzie said in a new interview with Far Out Magazine about his band’s hectic 2022. How many King Gizzard albums will we get in 2023?

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.