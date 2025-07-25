You won’t be able to find most of King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard’s extensive discography on Spotify any longer.

The Australian psych-rock band have quietly pulled almost their entire catalogue from the streaming platform with little notice, simply saying “fuck Spotify” while promoting a new demo collection that’s available only on Bandcamp.

In a later Instagram Story, they explained that they oppose military investments made by Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek’s investment fund Prima Materia.

“Hello friends… A PSA to those unaware: Spotify CEO Daniel Ek invests millions in AI military drone technology… We just removed our music from the platform… Can we put pressure on these Dr. Evil tech bros to do better?… Join us on another platform,” their short but pointed statement read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kinggizzard (@kinggizzard)

King Gizzard follow Deerhoof in announcing their intent to remove their music from Spotify. While the latter’s decision was more complicated due to label deals, King Gizzard’s decision is easier due to them sharing music through their own labels.

Arguably Australia’s most consistent band, King Gizzard released their 27th album, Phantom Island, last month. The 10-track record is the prolific veterans’ second release on their own label, p(doom) records.

To bring it all to life, they called on British historical keyboardist, conductor, and arranger Chad Kelly.

“A lot of love and time and energy and patience and growth went into this one,” wrote lead singer-guitarist Stu Mackenzie about the record on Instagram. “Can’t wait to grow wings and fly with all of you.”

Looking back on the project, Mackenzie added: “When I was younger, I was just interested in freaking people out. But as I get older, I’m much more interested in connecting with people.”

<a href="https://kinggizzard.bandcamp.com/album/phantom-island" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank">Phantom Island by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard</a>

Phantom Island features previously released singles, the tender “Grow Wings and Fly”, the jazz-laced title track , and “Deadstick”.

They’ll bring Phantom Island to Australian stages this December for a run of shows in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne, their first local performances in over two years.

True to form, it won’t be a straightforward tour. Expect four orchestral performances, conducted by Kelly, and three classic rock ’n’ roll sets.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard’s Phanton Island is out now via (p)doom Records.