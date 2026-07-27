King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have curated Melbourne’s Croxton Block Party this year, which will also include them performing three-hour sets each night.

The festival returns to The Croxton’s carpark from October 17th-18th, with a lineup that includes Japanese pop-punk band Shonen Knife, local rockers C.O.F.F.I.N, and Byron Bay psych-rock outfit Babe Rainbow, alongside Melbourne favourites Public Figures, Gut Health and ORB.

Also on the bill is Heavy Moss, the psych-pop quartet fronted by King Gizzard bassist Lucas Harwood, plus sets from Moktar and King Gizzard’s Stu Mackenzie on the Eurorack.

It follows a successful first run of the block party in 2025, and marks yet another Croxton appearance for the band, who’ve built a long history with the Thornbury venue.

“It’s a fitting one for us,” The Croxton team said in a statement.

“Gizz played their first-ever Croxton show back in December 2015, just after we opened our doors, and they’ve been back eight times since — including a three-night residency in 2016, the run-up to Polygondwanaland in 2018, and their legendary Bushfire Benefit show back in 2020. We’re so honoured to have the boys back for a Block Party takeover in 2026.”

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have also partnered with climate impact agency FEAT for the event, with a $1 “Solar Slice” from every ticket going toward the biodiversity restoration of Lungtalanana Island in Tasmania.

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The project, led by the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre and backed by WWF, Green Collar and the University of Tasmania, aims to restore habitat for the Bass Strait wombat and long-nosed potoroo.

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