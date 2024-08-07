King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard are dropping their whopping 26th album this Friday.

The Australian psych-rock outfit, known for their relentless output, have today teased Flight b741 with the biker-rock-inspired track “Field of Vision”.

As always, there’s quite the story behind it, best explained by the band’s Stu Mackenzie:

“I remember Joey sending me a voice memo of him playing that main riff on acoustic guitar. From his couch to mine. The arrangement was a bit more complicated originally, I think. Perhaps it was closer to the “I lied to god” bridge that came together in the end. Anyway, I don’t think I really understood it or felt the groove, but once we were recording in the studio with the others, it grooved hard. The verse and chorus changes came together quickly and in real time, and we had a tune on our hands. Joey’s baby, this song. And Joey likes to do it right.

“Joey called me a couple of weeks after the sessions, saying we gotta cut the track “‘cos it’s shit”. What a bummer. And a surprise. Myself and Amby (who loved it) spent the next two days in the studio laying down our vocal parts and overdubs, trying to save it. We dubbed in the guitar-solo-type-section with parts chopped up from outtakes and added a blown out guitar solo.

“It was a $100 harmony acoustic guitar played through some outboard gear that it was definitely not designed to be used with ha ha. Studios are fun. I hoped he liked it. We printed the tape and sent it to him with a note saying, ‘pleeease man, this has gotta be on the record.’ Joey obliged (but not until after he redid all of his parts). Groove restored.”

The band have previously shared “Hog Calling Contest” and “Le Risque” along with Oink Oink Flight b741: The Making of…, a mini-documentary about the making of the album directed by Guy Tyzack, which captures the band’s creative process on 16mm film.

As their first release on their new p(doom) records, Flight b741 shifts from their usual expansive concepts to a more intimate, warm collection. The concept this time? “No concept.”

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard’s “Field of Vision” is out out now, Flight b741 out Friday, August 9th via p(doom) records. Pre-save the album here.