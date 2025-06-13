King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard are back with their latest (among many) album.

The psychedelic rock vets have dropped Phantom Island, their second release on their own label, p(doom) records. This time, they’ve swapped fuzzed-out guitars for sweeping horns, strings, and woodwinds.

To bring it all to life, they called on British historical keyboardist, conductor, and arranger Chad Kelly.

“A lot of love and time and energy and patience and growth went into this one,” wrote lead singer-guitarist Stu Mackenzie about the record on Instagram. “Can’t wait to grow wings and fly with all of you.”

Looking back on the project, Mackenzie added: “When I was younger, I was just interested in freaking people out. But as I get older, I’m much more interested in connecting with people.”

Phantom Island features previously released singles, the tender “Grow Wings and Fly”, the jazz-laced title track, and “Deadstick”.

The band’s discography is famously unpredictable. Across 26 albums (and counting), they’ve dabbled in psych, thrash, jazz, synth-pop, folk (sometimes all in the same record).

They’ll bring Phantom Island to Australian stages this December, with a run of shows in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne, their first local performances in over two years.

True to form, it won’t be a straightforward tour. Expect four orchestral performances, conducted by Kelly, and three classic rock ’n’ roll sets (see full dates below).

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard’s Phanton Island is out now via via (p)doom Records.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard 2025 Australian Tour

ORCHESTRAL SHOWS

with Conductor and Music Director Chad Kelly

Tuesday, December 2nd

Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW (with Sydney Symphony Orchestra)

Wednesday, December 3rd

Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW (with Sydney Symphony Orchestra)

Tuesday, December 9th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD (with Queensland Symphony Orchestra)

Friday, December 12th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC (with Orchestra Victoria + Folk Bitch Trio)

ROCK N’ ROLL SHOWS

Friday, December 5th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW (with Party Dozen)

Sunday, December 7th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD (with Party Dozen)

Saturday, December 13th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC (with Barkaa)