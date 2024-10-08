King Stingray have announced a 2025 Australian tour with support from Beddy Rays and The Belair Lip Bombs.

The tour will take the NT rockers from Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Friday, March 21st, to Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Saturday, March 22nd. Next, they’ll hit Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall on Friday, March 28th, followed by Melbourne’s Forum on Saturday, March 29th, and wrap things up at Perth’s Freo Arts Centre on Friday, April 4th.

Pre-sale starts Thursday, October 10th at 10am (local), with general public tickets available from Friday, October 11th at 10am (local). Tickets and info via handsometours.com.

The band recently revealed their upcoming album, For the Dreams, which will be released on Friday, November 8th. The 12-track album includes their previous singles “Cat 5 (Cyclone),” “Through the Trees,” “Looking Out,” and the nostalgic “Best Bits.”

Described as a “joyous celebration of life and the planet,” For the Dreams aims to find optimism amid challenging times. While their debut album included tracks from their high school days, this new release reflects the band’s more recent experiences.

“Nothing’s changed in the sense that we’re still who we are, we’re still playing music and enjoying things,” King Stingray say. “But what I think is different about this one is there’s a little bit more lived experience…”

Since their self-titled debut in 2022, which catapulted them from a “pretty sleepy, rural lifestyle in the bush” to extensive touring and growing fame, King Stingray have achieved significant milestones.

Their acclaimed debut earned five ARIA nominations, won Breakthrough Artist, took out the Australian Music Prize, and secured Album of the Year and Best Independent Rock Album at the 2023 AIR Awards.