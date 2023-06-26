King Stingray are continuing their fine form in 2023.

The Northern Territory rockers have released their new single “Lookin’ Out”, their first new material since last year’s acclaimed self-titled debut album.

The song finds the band looking out at the beauty of nature, capturing the universal feeling of being awestruck at the magnificence of Mother Earth.

“Lookin’ Out” was inspired by the band’s own experiences of days spent gazing into the ocean and nights gathered around the campfire; as they know, the overwhelming beauty of our Earth has the power to diminish daily woes and put everything into perspective.

And as King Stingray also know, the future of our planet is hugely uncertain. “We have no idea what our future holds, but if we can find a way to work together, we’ll be on the right track!” says guitarist Roy Kellaway. “We are a band from a small place and we’re singing about big things!”

You can watch the accompanying music video below, which features a mixture of tour footage and stunning imagery of the Great Barrier Reef and the band’s hometown of Yirrkala in North East Arnhem Land.

“Lookin’ Out” beautifully builds on the sterling showing from King Stingray on their 2022 debut album, a record that led Rolling Stone AU/NZ to hail them as “one of the most exciting rock bands to emerge from this country in a generation.”

King Stingray are currently on a national headline tour, with stops remaining in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Brisbane. Tickets for all shows apart from Perth and Brisbane are available here.

And their busy 2023 isn’t likely to slow down anytime soon. “It’s going to be a busy year for us writing, recording, and getting in front of as many people as we can. That’s what we love!” the band told Tone Deaf in February.

King Stingray’s “Lookin’ Out” is out now.