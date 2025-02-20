Kingswood have captured all the blood, sweat and tears from their record-breaking 100+ date tour last year in a new documentary to be released in April.

The band’s ‘Hometowns’ tour encompassed 112 shows across six months, taking them to every corner of Australia and playing to over 60,000 fans. The relentless grind of the tour brought them closer together, while also pushing the band into visceral emotional territory as they navigated such an expansive undertaking on the road.

The entire journey has been documented in a feature documentary film Claptrap – which will premiere in Melbourne on Friday 4 April at the iconic Astor Theatre, before select screenings commence on the East Coast throughout April. The band will also be appearing at selected screenings and holding Q+A sessions.

Directed by Darcy Newton and produced by Luca Catalano, Claptrap provides a compelling insight into the life of a touring musician, while also highlighting the charisma and electrifying nature of Kingswood when they are in their natural element – on stages of all kinds.

“The documentary process was unusual and fantastical,” band member Alex Laska said. “The most compelling aspect was being aware of, and willfully subjecting to the experience of one’s life being documented in the pursuit of artistic expression.”

Frontman Fergus Linacre added: “It was surprising how quickly and easily I was able to live as if there wasn’t a camera in my face all day. Credit to Darc and his ability to shoot surreptitiously, and to gain our trust. This enabled him to shoot more real life moments providing the depth and intimacy you experience in the film.”

Tickets are available now for Melbourne and Brisbane screenings and the band are set to announce more screenings in other parts of the country soon.

Kingswood’s ‘Claptrap’ Screenings

** Kingswood attending

Friday April 4th (Premiere)

Astor Theatre, Melbourne VIC **

Saturday April 5th

Thornbury Picture House, Melbourne VIC **

Sunday April 6th

Pivotonian Cinema, Geelong VIC

Wednesday April 9th

Regal Theatre, Adelaide SA

Wednesday April 9th

Byron Bay Palace, Byron Bay NSW **

Thursday April 10th

New Farm Cinema, Brisbane QLD**

Friday April 11th

The Ritz, Sydney NSW **