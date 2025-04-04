Aussie country-rock heavyweights Kingswood have dropped their latest single alongside a gigantic tour across mainland Australia.

Their cover of Tom Petty’s “You Wreck Me” matches the classic rock guitar riffs and soulful choruses from the 1994 track while adding Kingswood’s uniquely raw sound oozing with emotion that will strike right at heart of fans.

“It’s love, chaos, and obsession colliding at full speed. The feeling of being completely wrecked by someone, it’s something we’ve all lived through,” said the band.

“Surrendering to a force greater than you’re able to control. The reckless pursuit of something you can’t quite hold onto. When we play it, we’re tapping into that raw, untamed emotion—like going into a boxing ring.”

The release is the band’s first since their album The Tale of G.C.Townes in 2023 and comes with a the announcement of the ‘Midnight Mavericks Tour’, featuring a 32-stops across rural and metropolitan Australia, starting in Geelong on April 25th and lasting until October 10th in Kerribee Park.

It follows their ‘Hometowns’ tour which took the band to every corner of Australia with 112 shows across six months last year which has become the subject of a documentary titled Claptrap.

Directed by Darcy Newton and produced by Luca Catalano, provides a compelling insight into the life of a touring musician, while also highlighting the charisma and electrifying nature of Kingswood when they are in their natural element.

“It was surprising how quickly and easily I was able to live as if there wasn’t a camera in my face all day. Credit to Darc and his ability to shoot surreptitiously, and to gain our trust,” said frontman Fergus Linacre. “This enabled him to shoot more real life moments providing the depth and intimacy you experience in the film.”

Premiering on April 4th at Melbourne’s Astor Theatre, fans can catch select screenings along the East Coast throughout the rest of the month.

Information for “The Midnight Mavericks Tour” are now on sale here.

THE MIDNIGHT MAVERICKS TOUR

Friday April 25th

Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC

Saturday April 26th

Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine, VIC

Friday May 2nd

Sooki Lounge, Belgrave, VIC

Saturday May 3rd

Odessa, Creswick, VIC

Friday May 9th

Big Easy Radio, Aldinga Beach, SA

Saturday May 10th

Beer Garden Brewing, Port Lincoln, SA

Sunday May 11th

Lefties, Whyalla, SA

Friday May 16th

The Setts, Mildura ,VIC

Saturday May 17th

Broken Hill Pub, Broken Hill, NSW

Thursday May 22nd

Crossroads, Dubbo, NSW

Friday May 23rd

Little Albert’s, Bathurst, NSW

Saturday May 24th

The Beer Shed, Leumeah, NSW

Sunday May 25th

Tallagandra Hill Winery, Gundaroo, NSW

Friday May 30th

William Farrer Hotel, Wagga Wagga, NSW

Saturday May 31st

Brady’s Railway Hotel, Albury, NSW

Sunday June 1st

Longstocking Brewery, Pambula, NSW

Friday June 6th

Alice Spring Brewing Co, Alice Springs, NT

Sunday June 8th

Mayberry, Darwin, NT

Thursday June 12th

Roebuck Bay Hotel, Broome, WA

Friday June 13th

Hula Bar, Karratha, WA

Saturday June 14th

Frothcraft Brewery, Exmouth, WA

Friday June 20th

Frothcraft Brewery, Perth, WA

Saturday June 21st

Frothcraft Brewery, Bunbury, WA

Sunday June 22nd

Six Degrees, Albany, WA

Saturday July 5th

Riverview Pub, Tarwin Lower, VIC

Sunday July 6th

Northcote Social Club, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday July 10th

Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca Beach, NSW

Friday July 11th

Full Throttle Ranch, Buttai, NSW

Saturday July 12th

Backroom @ Coffs Hotel, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Sunday July 13th

Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, NSW

Saturday August 30th

Gympie Music Muster, Amamoor State Forest, QLD

Saturday Oct 10th

Savannah in the Round, Kerribee Park, QLD