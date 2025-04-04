Aussie country-rock heavyweights Kingswood have dropped their latest single alongside a gigantic tour across mainland Australia.
Their cover of Tom Petty’s “You Wreck Me” matches the classic rock guitar riffs and soulful choruses from the 1994 track while adding Kingswood’s uniquely raw sound oozing with emotion that will strike right at heart of fans.
“It’s love, chaos, and obsession colliding at full speed. The feeling of being completely wrecked by someone, it’s something we’ve all lived through,” said the band.
“Surrendering to a force greater than you’re able to control. The reckless pursuit of something you can’t quite hold onto. When we play it, we’re tapping into that raw, untamed emotion—like going into a boxing ring.”
The release is the band’s first since their album The Tale of G.C.Townes in 2023 and comes with a the announcement of the ‘Midnight Mavericks Tour’, featuring a 32-stops across rural and metropolitan Australia, starting in Geelong on April 25th and lasting until October 10th in Kerribee Park.
It follows their ‘Hometowns’ tour which took the band to every corner of Australia with 112 shows across six months last year which has become the subject of a documentary titled Claptrap.
Directed by Darcy Newton and produced by Luca Catalano, provides a compelling insight into the life of a touring musician, while also highlighting the charisma and electrifying nature of Kingswood when they are in their natural element.
“It was surprising how quickly and easily I was able to live as if there wasn’t a camera in my face all day. Credit to Darc and his ability to shoot surreptitiously, and to gain our trust,” said frontman Fergus Linacre. “This enabled him to shoot more real life moments providing the depth and intimacy you experience in the film.”
Premiering on April 4th at Melbourne’s Astor Theatre, fans can catch select screenings along the East Coast throughout the rest of the month.
Information for “The Midnight Mavericks Tour” are now on sale here.
THE MIDNIGHT MAVERICKS TOUR
Friday April 25th
Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC
Saturday April 26th
Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine, VIC
Friday May 2nd
Sooki Lounge, Belgrave, VIC
Saturday May 3rd
Odessa, Creswick, VIC
Friday May 9th
Big Easy Radio, Aldinga Beach, SA
Saturday May 10th
Beer Garden Brewing, Port Lincoln, SA
Sunday May 11th
Lefties, Whyalla, SA
Friday May 16th
The Setts, Mildura ,VIC
Saturday May 17th
Broken Hill Pub, Broken Hill, NSW
Thursday May 22nd
Crossroads, Dubbo, NSW
Friday May 23rd
Little Albert’s, Bathurst, NSW
Saturday May 24th
The Beer Shed, Leumeah, NSW
Sunday May 25th
Tallagandra Hill Winery, Gundaroo, NSW
Friday May 30th
William Farrer Hotel, Wagga Wagga, NSW
Saturday May 31st
Brady’s Railway Hotel, Albury, NSW
Sunday June 1st
Longstocking Brewery, Pambula, NSW
Friday June 6th
Alice Spring Brewing Co, Alice Springs, NT
Sunday June 8th
Mayberry, Darwin, NT
Thursday June 12th
Roebuck Bay Hotel, Broome, WA
Friday June 13th
Hula Bar, Karratha, WA
Saturday June 14th
Frothcraft Brewery, Exmouth, WA
Friday June 20th
Frothcraft Brewery, Perth, WA
Saturday June 21st
Frothcraft Brewery, Bunbury, WA
Sunday June 22nd
Six Degrees, Albany, WA
Saturday July 5th
Riverview Pub, Tarwin Lower, VIC
Sunday July 6th
Northcote Social Club, Melbourne, VIC
Thursday July 10th
Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca Beach, NSW
Friday July 11th
Full Throttle Ranch, Buttai, NSW
Saturday July 12th
Backroom @ Coffs Hotel, Coffs Harbour, NSW
Sunday July 13th
Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, NSW
Saturday August 30th
Gympie Music Muster, Amamoor State Forest, QLD
Saturday Oct 10th
Savannah in the Round, Kerribee Park, QLD