Kingswood have unveiled a special one-off show in Melbourne this June to play their 2020 album Juveniles in full.

Having been forced to cancel their album tour following the advent of COVID-19 restrictions in March of last year, Kingswood have spent the majority of 2020 keeping fans entertained by way of recording a live studio set, reimagining Juveniles as the Americana-tinged Reveries, releasing a Christmas album, and holding a series of live performances in Melbourne.

Now, Kingswood are finally set to give their third studio album the proper headline date it deserves, announcing a one-off show at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Saturday, June 5th, with support from Cry Club, Shannen James in solo form, and Psychobabel.

“To be playing one of the biggest shows in the band’s history, at a venue that has been a bucket list headline dream, in a time where a worldly plague is causing so much chaos…feels like alchemy, feels wrong – the kind of wrong that you know is just so damned right,” explained Kingswood’s Alex Laska.

“Taking place in the city we love, our city, Melbourne. The city that withstood, persevered, and succeeded. The best city in the world. It will be the event of the year and so say all of us!”

To celebrate the newly-announced headline show, Alex Laska has given us a rundown of some of the greatest shows to have graced the hallowed stages of Melbourne’s Palais Theatre over the years. Check out Alex’s list below, and find all the details of the band’s upcoming show toward the bottom of the page.

Kingswood’s favourite shows from Melbourne’s Palais Theatre

Arctic Monkeys, 2009 – The Humbug Tour

Just having been produced by Josh Homme, it have rubbed all over them and it was a glorious thing. Raucous and with a good sense of British mischief, this show was a belter.

Jeff Beck, 2009

A masterful guitarist, undoubtedly one of the biggest pioneers of the 20th century, the sound was particularly fantastic at this show and I believe Australia’s Tal Winkenfeld was on bass from memory.

Chris Isaak, 2009

This show was one I went to with Mum, a huge fan – the silky voice, the dashing charisma and wonderfully humour filled show.

Buddy Guy, 2014

A blues great, still with all the pantomime intact, I remember he came right up to us and I believe someone in our group strummed his guitar during one of his signature walkabouts. The black Strat with white polka-dots was on show and soaring.



The Black Crowes, 2008 – Euphoria or Bust Tour

Probably the coolest show I’ve seen at The Palais. I distinctly remember the smell. People say the smell of rock’n’roll is beer and cigarettes, I can assure you it’s not. It’s sweet, almost like perfume, and elements of musk and bourbon. A bit like nitrocellulose lacquer on a guitar. It’s hard to pinpoint, but the Robinson brothers absolutely destroyed the building.

John Fogerty, 2005

Another show that I went to with mum. My folks were big CCR fans so this was a real treat, he also had an amazing band with him featuring a guitarist named Tom Bukovac who was just an absolute monster player. Very inspiring indeed.

Kingswood Live at The Palais Theatre

Supported by Cry Club, Shannen James (Solo), Psychobabel

Saturday, June 5th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Tickets on sale from 10am, Friday, March 26th

Pre-sale begins 10am, Tuesday, March 23rd and runs until 9am, Friday, March 26th