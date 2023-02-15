Hailing from Southwest Sydney, KingTheFreeSoul is a rapper making positive moves in the Australian music scene.

From humble beginnings in the Fairfield/Liverpool neighbourhoods, King used music as a means of escape, a way to capture his emotions and thoughts in art. He wrote his first song at the tender age of nine, endearingly using pages ripped out of his Year 4 maths book to do so. With no technical knowledge, his early songs were raw, sure, but they were also soulful and unfiltered and complicated.

It’s a powerful style that’s stayed with King to this day, even as he continues to evolve as an artist. Away from his solo endeavours, King is a member of Southwest Sydney hip hop/EDM trio Freesouls.

The group received positive reviews for their recent EP FS Type Beats, which is nearing three million streams online; not a bad effort for a boy from Fairfield.

While obviously a combined effort, Freesouls wouldn’t be the same without King’s powerhouse vocals and catchy hooks. Just witness the large swathes of fans singing every word of the group’s songs back at them at live shows.

Looking to capitalise on Freesouls’ fast rise, King is going it alone at the same time, emphasising his musical versatility. And the rapper has some big ambitions: “the future classic,” his Spotify bio declares. It’s big talk for a fledgling star, but only the best continuously back themselves.

You can decide for yourself if KingTheFreeSoul is a “future classic” by checking out some of his music in this feature. He released his first single of the year, ‘Real Type’, last week. Featuring production by Young Camaro, the track is lavished in all the trappings of contemporary hip hop, whizzing by at an energetic pace, King’s vocals confident and charismatic.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

KingTheFreeSoul’s ‘Real Type’ is out now.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.