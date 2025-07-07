Grammy-winning Gospel artist Kirk Franklin will perform in New Zealand and Australia for the first time this December.

Franklin’s ‘The World Tour of Australasia’ kicks off in Christchurch on Wednesday, December 10th, with stops in Wellington on Friday, December 12th and Auckland on Saturday, December 13th, before crossing the Tasman for four Australian dates — Sydney on Monday, December 15th, Melbourne on Tuesday, December 16th, Brisbane on Thursday, December 18th, and wrapping in Perth on Friday, December 19th.

Members of My Live Nation can access pre-sale tickets from 1pm local time on Friday, July 11th. General public tickets go on sale at 1pm local time on Monday, July 14th.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz.

For more than three decades, Franklin has been a driving force in contemporary Gospel, blending Gospel, R&B, Hip-Hop and Pop.

In October 2023, he released the critically acclaimed Father’s Day (Fo Yo Soul/RCA), featuring the chart-topping single “All Things”, which earned him his 20th Grammy at the 2024 ceremony for Best Gospel Performance/Song. In 2025, he followed up with the soul-stirring single “Do It Again”.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Kirk Franklin New Zealand and Australia Tour 2025

General tickets on sale Monday, July 14th at 1pm (local)

Mastercard presale: Wednesday, July 9th at 12pm – Friday, July 11 at 12pm

Live Nation presale: Friday, July 11th at 1pm – Monday, July 14 at 12pm

For complete tour, ticket and VIP information, visit livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz

Wednesday, December 10th

Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch, NZ

Friday, December 12th

Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, NZ

Saturday, December 13th

The Civic, Auckland, NZ

Monday, December 15th

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, December 16th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, December 18th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, December 19th

Riverside Theatre, Perth, WA