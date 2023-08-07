Are KISS going to headline the 2023 AFL Grand Final? Maybe.

According to a Herald Sun source, the hard rock legends might be filling in for the missing Crowded House at this year’s footy showpiece. The Antipodean pop rockers are rumoured to be pulling out of the Grand Final.

KISS will actually be in the country around the Grand Final period, performing one “final” farewell show at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Saturday, October 7th.

The band’s first show before that date is at Crandon International Raceway, Wisconsin, on September 1st, meaning they technically have a few weeks of freedom before Sydney (see their full tour dates here).

According to the Herald Sun report, KISS are more than happy to come earlier to Australia to make the Grand Final.

Interestingly, a petition (a very Melbourne-leaning petition) to get KISS to play the Grand Final popped up on change.org a couple of months ago.

“As we all know, KISS had firstly presented Melbourne with a chance to come back for a show, however sadly for some odd reason we said no and it went to Sydney instead on October 7th,” the petition mourned.

“I’ve checked their schedule and it seems they have nothing booked in August, September, and because they are here October 7th in Sydney, I am sure they would come early for the Grand Final and stay until 7th October for Sydney’s event.

According to whoever wrote the petition, if enough people “sent an email to the AFL,” then KISS might be booked to perform.

“Don’t let Sydney get all the glory of KISS… we can and will get them here,” the petition finished. At the time of writing, it gained only 203 signatures of a goal of 500 signatures.

We’ve been here before, though. In 2015, KISS were supposedly set to play at Grand Final, but when the big day arrived in October of that year, a much different sonic prospect awaited Australians – English pop star Ellie Goulding and Canadian crooner Bryan Adams.

The band’s farewell Sydney show was the result of a national petition which saw passionate KISS fans beg for the band to return to Australia one more time before they bring their lengthy touring career to an end at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in December.

“You have made your voices loud enough that it was impossible for us not to hear you!” Paul Stanley said at the time. “We are overwhelmed by your petitions and calls for one last KISS so we are now announcing that The End Of The Road will detour one last time to Sydney for a final bombastic farewell. As unexpected as this is for us, we will make it unforgettable for all who share the night with us.” Having first toured Down Under all the way back in 1980, KISS have enjoyed a strong rapport with their Australian fans over the last four decades, and tickets are likely to sell out fast for their farewell show.

We’ll let you know as soon as the 2023 AFL Grand Final headliner is confirmed. Will KISS follow Robbie Williams?