The family John Farnham have revealed that the singer was ‘touched’ by Robbie Williams paying tribute to him during his AFL Grand Final performance on the weekend.

The British singer headlined the showpiece occasion on Saturday, accompanied by the likes of Delta Goodrem, The Temper Trap, and G Flip. He took time to dedicate his performance of ‘You’re the Voice’ to Farnham, which won the ARIA Award for Single of the Year in 1987.

Farnham’s family released a brief statement following the performance to reveal how pleased the Australian icon was by the tribute. “What a tremendous delight it was to see Robbie Williams dedicate his performance of ‘You’re the Voice’ to John,” the statement said.

“John was watching from hospital and was deeply touched by that very generous gesture. He thoroughly enjoyed Robbie’s performance too.”

They also provided an updated statement regarding Farnham’s health last week, with the singer currently recovering from successful cancer surgery. “John’s recovery from last month’s surgery for mouth cancer is progressing well,” the statement explained.

“His medical team are very pleased with his progress over the past month. He was moved from ICU and into a general ward a couple of weeks ago. That in itself was terrific progress.”

The statement added that Farnham had now been transferred to a rehab facility. “Each of these steps means things are moving in the right direction and for that we are enormously thankful.

“Our family is so very grateful to all the remarkable teams of Victorian medical professionals who have taken such good care of John. These outcomes are a credit to their dedication, skills and compassion.”

A website, www.weloveyoujohn.com.au, has been established for fans to send their well-wishes to Farnham and his family. This is due to the singer not having any dedicated social media presence.

One of Australia’s finest singers, Farnham last released an album in 2016 with Friends for Christmas, a collaboration with the late, great Olivia Newton-John. The album reached top spot on the ARIA Albums Chart, going on to be certified platinum twice.

