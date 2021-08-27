Paul Stanley is the latest name to add to the long list of musicians who’ve tested positive for COVID. The KISS frontman’s positive result was announced in a social media post today, along with the news that their upcoming concert in Pennsylvania will be cancelled.

“Tonight’s #KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID,” began the statement on Twitter.

“More information about show dates will be made available ASAP. Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at every show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines,” it concluded.

Tonight’s #KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID. More information about show dates will be made available ASAP. Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/5UBvXmfWCY — KISS (@kiss) August 26, 2021

Before the statement has been released, there were already whispers going around social media that the concert had been cancelled. Fans jumped to the conclusion that the cancellation was because Stanley was experiencing heart problems.

Stanely quickly shut down the rumours: “PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU!” Stanley tweeted. “My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense,” he posted.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Prior to the news of Stanley’s positive COVID result being announced on the band’s pages, Stanley gave his fans some insight on his current state on his own Twitter page.

“A Full Press Release Will Be Issued Shortly about upcoming KISS shows. I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again. More to follow,” he wrote.

A Full Press Release Will Be Issued Shortly about upcoming KISS shows. I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again. More to follow. — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 27, 2021

Unsurprisingly, the comments section of Stanley’s post has spiralled into a political debate about vaccines and the virus.

“It was too early for live concerts. Vaccinated people can be carriers and surrounded by thousands of screaming fans, this was bound to happen,” commented one fan.

“Someone’s lying about being vaccinated. My guess is Gene Simmons,” added another.

“That suxs! The super shot doesn’t work too well. That freakin Blows. Wishing and praying for recovery soon,” said another referring to how Stanley said “everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated.”

Upcoming concert dates for KISS’s concert are currently still scheduled.

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.