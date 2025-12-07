KISS received their Kennedy Center Honors medals during a prestigious Oval Office ceremony on Saturday, marking a significant recognition for the legendary rock band alongside fellow honorees George Strait, Gloria Gaynor, and Sylvester Stallone.

President Trump presented the Tiffany & Co.-redesigned medals to KISS members Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, and posthumously to Ace Frehley, whose daughter accepted the honour on his behalf. The ceremony took place ahead of Sunday’s main gala event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

“These are among the greatest actors and performers of their generation,” Trump stated during the presentation (as per Rolling Stone). “Each of you has made an indelible mark on American life, and together you have defined entire genres, and set new standards for the performing arts.”

The Kennedy Center Honors represents one of the most prestigious cultural awards in America, celebrating lifetime achievements in the performing arts. For KISS, this recognition acknowledges their four-decade career that transformed rock music and live performance standards.

Trump described the 2024 class as “perhaps the most accomplished and renowned class of Kennedy Center honorees ever assembled” and praised the honorees as “the group of icons whose work and accomplishments have inspired, uplifted and unified millions and millions of Americans.”

The rock band’s inclusion alongside country music legend George Strait, disco icon Gloria Gaynor, and Hollywood star Stallone demonstrates the diverse cultural impact recognised by the Kennedy Center. Trump specifically referred to KISS as “members of the incredible rock band” during the medal presentation.

The Saturday ceremony served as a precursor to Sunday’s main gala event, which President Trump will host personally at the Kennedy Center. Trump predicted significant viewership for the ceremony, stating: “This will be the highest-rated show that they’ve ever done and they’ve gotten some pretty good ratings, but there’s nothing like what’s going to happen.”