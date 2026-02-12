It’s taken nearly 20 years, but Kisschasy have stamped their comeback with new album The Terrors of Comfort out today.

Having dropped a few singles over the last year, the Melbourne four-piece’s fourth album and first since 2009’s Seizures is here.

But that wasn’t always the plan.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, frontman Darren Cordeux opened up on the failed fourth album plans back in 2015 and the journey to The Terrors in Comfort.

“The whole reason why we broke up in the first place is because I tried to do a fourth album that none of us thought was up to par,” he said.

“That definitely hurt me, emotionally and creatively. It was scary to go back into that world and open myself up to that pain again.”

Then years later, what started as a plan to write one new song for a Hymns for the Nonbeliever anniversary tour, began a whole new era for Kisschasy.

“This is something we would listen to ourselves,” he said. “That matters.”

But Cordeux has warned Kisschasy fans to not expect a “throwback” album.

“I didn’t want it to feel like I was just talking about being a teenager,” he explained.

“So much life has happened since then. Maybe the biggest shit happens in your thirties and forties.

“I’ve been through relationships where we weren’t good for each other. And I’ve had dark moments with drugs. I was sober for four years leading up to this album.”

And the good news? This isn’t a temporary comeback.

“I just hope we keep making stuff this good,” he said. “I’m a bigger fan of our band than I’ve ever been. I just want to love the thing that I do.”

Listen to The Terrors of Comfort below.