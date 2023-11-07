It’s about to be a big year for Kita Alexander.

The rising pop singer-songwriter recently announced their eagerly-anticipated debut album, Young in Love, will arrive into the world on March 22nd, 2024.

The following month, the 27 year old will embark on a six-date national album tour, taking in stops in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, November 8th at 10am AEDT. The pre-sale begins on Monday, November 6th at 10am AEDT.

Written in just one month in her hometown of Byron Bay, Alexander’s forthcoming album chronicles the ups and downs of her life, from falling in love to experiencing motherhood.

“Finding yourself in your early 20s isn’t easy. It’s hard, whichever path you take. But I feel like I’ve been able to come into myself whilst being in such a loving and beautiful relationship,” she says.

The debut collection contains “Date Night“, Alexander’s well-received collaborative single with country music superstar Morgan Evans, as well as her newest single “Best You Ever Had”.

“This song is unfiltered. Without use of my rational, logical brain. It’s cave-woman like, it’s self destructive, it’s everything I don’t like being. I don’t like fighting, I don’t like using anger and ego as a protective mechanism to stop me from being vulnerable. But sometimes it just comes out and that’s ok. To some, it might seem like an empowering feminist song; to me it’s my internal dialogue that makes me feel big and strong. Best you ever had is when you fight back with your ego,” she says about the latter track.



Kita Alexander’s Young in Love is out March 22nd, 2024, via Warner Music Australia (pre-save/pre-order here).

Kita Alexander National Album Tour

Presented by triple j

Pre-sale begins Monday, November 6th (10am AEDT)

General sale begins Wednesday, November 8th (10am AEDT)

Tickets available via kitaalexander.com

April 12th

Rosemount Hotel, Perth, WA

April 13th

Jive, Adelaide, SA

April 19th

The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD

April 20th

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW

April 26th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

April 27th

UC Hub, Canberra, ACT