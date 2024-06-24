Kobie Dee has a new EP on the way, titled Chapter 26.

The acclaimed Gomeroi rapper and artist will drop his latest record on July 26th.

According to a press release, Chapter 26 “captures the contrasting realities of Dee’s current life stage through a stream of stories that are all at once vulnerable and visceral… From young man to fatherhood, rapper to artist and role model to leader, Kobie navigates vulnerability and strength, to beat self-doubt and find confidence – each day building a strong vision and legacy.”

Dee’s EP is set to feature guest turns from Stan Walker, Miss Kaninna, Zia Jade, and more artists helping him to tell his story.

“Chapter 26 is a journey through my life, from being a young Blak man in Australia, to becoming a father and navigating fatherhood from a place of having an absent father myself. To then meeting my fiancé and having my second child, starting to grow my family, then navigating my way through my career at this point in time and being conscious of the time that I have right now and how I’m going to use it,” Kobie shares.

“All of the stories I share can be traced right back to my area [Bidjigal Land in South East Sydney], a place that holds some of my biggest lessons and some of my best memories. I want listeners to be educated on the subjects I’m talking about and to start discussions. I want people to feel inspired and motivated to overcome any situation they face in life at whatever chapter they’re in.”

Dee has been busy this year prior to his EP announcement, dropping recent single “Warriors & Storytellers” (listen below), a celebratory nod to his achievements over the years, and performing at the UK’s Great Escape Festival.

Dee’s last EP, Gratitude Over Pity, arrived in 2021.