Kodak Black was arrested in Florida on New Year’s Day on a misdemeanour tresspassing charge, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Black was taken into custody in his hometown of Pompano Beach early Saturday morning, according to the South Florida SunSentinel.

According to TMZ Black’s lawyer Bradford Cohen said the arrest was the result of a cease-or-desist letter that had been issued in September by a local housing authority in the city of Greenacres, Florida. The letter was reportedly sent after the rapper, real name Bill Kapri, allegedly caused “disturbances” by filming a music video on residential property. Kapri was also giving out air conditioning units to residents.

Cohen told TMZ that the cease-and-desist letter wasn’t served properly because it was sent to Black’s record label rather than him personally. He also claimed the letter did not speficially say that Kapri could not come back onto the grounds of the property.

The rapper returned to the neighbourhood to pay off credit card debt for five local families, according to his lawyer.

Kodak Black was taken into custody in Pompano Beach but has since posted bail and been released.

In 2020, Kapri had a three-year prison sentence commuted by Donald Trump on the former president’s final day in office. The rapper had served roughly half of his sentence. He was in prison for charges relating to falsifying documents to buy weapons at a gun store in Miami.

In April 2021, he was sentenced to probation for assaulting an 18-year-old woman in a hotel room in South Carolina in 2016. Black was originally charged with rape but accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to first-degree assault.

Earlier this year, a video of Kodak Black was circulating of the rapper grabbing his mum’s butt and squeezing it before attempting to kiss her. There is never a dull moment for this gentleman.

