Say what you want about Kodak Black – and you can say a lot of things – but his life is never dull. His latest incident? Touching his own mum’s butt alarmingly closely while dancing at a party.

The hip hop artist has gone viral after HotNewHipHop brought attention to the very weird act. A video taken at rapper John Wicks’ birthday party shows Kodak grabbing his mum Marcelene Octave’s butt as they dance and sway together. She appears to be laughing – if my son had done that to me, nervous laughter would be the only recourse.

Let it be known that Kodak doesn’t simply place hand on his mum’s derriere but proceeds to squeeze it too, before the pair share a kiss afterwards. Even more alarmingly, this allegedly is something Kodak and his mum have done before.

As you can imagine, Twitter had a field day with the clip. Words like “sick” and “weirdo” were bandied about freely; others tried to find a defence for the rapper. See for yourself how social media handled the bizarre incident:

Just saw what Kodak did with his Moms pic.twitter.com/J4BSM5sbuo — DOUG 🎃 (@waititsdoug) October 11, 2021

Me after seeing why Kodak Black trending pic.twitter.com/F1rGCBRskw — ol' boy (@2020_Nikkie) October 11, 2021

It comes just a couple of days after Kodak deleted both his Instagram and Twitter accounts, after troubling fans with messages saying, “Lonely Depressed Sad & Fucked Up.” He eventually reactivated it, clarifying his earlier comments.

“I mean maybe that wasn’t the best thing to tweet and very selfish of me to let a thought like that succumb,” he explained. “I apologize to me for doubting myself like I’m ain’t a raw ass gangsta ass n**ga but thugs need love too you know and it’s totally unfair to the people that DO Love me that DO care & wanna see me happy and successful, however that looks like!”

Thank god Freud wasn’t alive to witness Kodak Black and his mum in action.

