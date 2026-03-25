Irish band Kodaline will return to Australia one final time, adding a run of farewell shows ahead of their confirmed split.

The Australian leg will commence on September 1st at Perth’s Riverside Theatre, before shows at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on September 3rd, Forum Melbourne on September 5th, and Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on September 6th.

Tickets will go on sale at 11am on Friday, March 27th. Artist and Mastercard presales will run from 11am on Wednesday, March 25th, before a Live Nation presale at 11am on Thursday, March 26th. All times are local.

The band shared news of their upcoming separation with a message for fans, thanking them for their love for more than a decade.

“We know this might come as a surprise, and it’s definitely bittersweet for us too,” they wrote. “What we’ve shared with you has changed our lives forever. From busking on the streets of Dublin to selling out shows and arenas across the world, it really has been the stuff that dreams are made of.”

Plus, they shared they are heading into the studio “one last time” to record their fifth and final album as Kodaline.

“We are, and always will be, forever grateful for your love and support. It’s been a journey that we will never forget and we hope the music stays with you long after we’re gone,” they continued.

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Kodaline – comprising Steve Garrigan (vocals), Mark Prendergast (guitar), Vinny May (drums), and Jason Boland (bass) – formed in Dublin in 2012 and become known for their emotionally direct songwriting. They first broke through with early EPs before achieving global success with their debut album in 2013, In a Perfect World, featuring the hit single “All I Want”.

Across subsequent releases including Coming Up for Air (2015), Politics of Living (2018), and Our Roots Run Deep (2022), Kodaline have continued to evolve while staying anchored in themes of love, loss, and resilience.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

KODALINE AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Tuesday, September 1st

Riverside Theatre, Perth WA

Thursday, September 3rd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, September 5th

Forum, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, September 6th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD