Netflix is in talks with Sony to create a sequel for its smash hit “Kpop Demon Hunters”, released in June.

Per Variety, conversations of a follow-up film have come after “Kpop Demon Hunters” overtook the 2021 film “Red Notice” on the streamer’s all-time charts. It became the most-watched film in Netflix’s history at more than 236 million views.

In an interview with Variety, “KPop Demon Hunters” co-director Maggie Kang floated hopes for a sequel, particularly in going beyond Huntr/x’s lead vocalist Rumi to expand on the histories of her fellow group members Zoey and Mira.

“We’ve set up so much for potential backstory. Obviously, there’s a lot of questions that are left unanswered and areas that are not explored, and we had to do that because there’s only so much movie you could tell in 85 minutes,” Kang said.

“This was Rumi’s story, and we have backstories for Zoey and Mira – ones that we actually put in the movie, but it just kind of rejected it. It just wasn’t the movie for those stories.”

The film’s soundtrack has also established a new record, holding at No.1 on ARIA’s national albums tally for a sixth non-consecutive week.

Meanwhile, the track “Golden” has retained top spot for the third successive week on the ARIA Singles Chart, and is one of six tracks from the compilation in the top 10.

According to ARIA, it’s now the biggest chart-topper from an animated movie since the official charts launched in 1983, beating Trolls (three weeks at No. 1 in 2017), Frozen (two weeks in 2014) and others.

“Kpop Demon Hunters” centres around girl group Huntr/x, made up of Rumi, Mira and Zoey, whose ancient demon slayer lineage has them moonlighting as demon hunters when they aren’t selling out stadiums or topping the charts. They face off against a rival boy band, the Saja Boys, whose members are secretly demons.

This past weekend, thousands of cinemas across the world, including Australia, hosted sing-along viewings of the film. The sing-along version has now been brought to Netflix, following its success.

Locally, “KPop Demon Hunters” is currently the number two film on the streamer and has spent nine weeks in the top 10.