Spiderbait drummer and singer Kram delivered a sly and puckish dig at Guy Sebastian during Christian O’Connell’s radio show this morning.

Kram phoned in to the station to raise funds for women’s shelters. The call was part of O’Connell’s Who’s Calling Christian? segment, a competition where musicians offer up their interpretation of iconic television theme songs. The ultimate winner of the segment will receive $25,000 for themselves and $25,000 for their chosen charity.

As The Music Network report, Kram called up armed with a cover of the Neighbours theme song. A ditty he dedicated to Guy Sebastian.

“That’s the religious hymn version of the Neighbours theme,” Kram said. “I want to dedicate that to Guy Sebastian, who’s probably feeling the pinch a bit right now. Guy, don’t worry, you’ll make up your mind eventually, mate.”

For context, Guy Sebastian found himself in hot water after withdrawing his support for the live performance industry’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign, #VAXTHENATION.

#VAXTHENATION enlisted an extraordinary lineup of musicians, industry leaders, and businesses, to encourage Australians to get vaccinated. Over 400 artists co-signed the project, as well as businesses across the entertainment sector, including YouTube and TikTok.

The likes of Jimmy Barnes, Alice Ivy, Amyl and The Sniffers, Suze DeMarchi, Iva Davies, Pnau, Montaigne and many others share their own messages in support getting vaccinated.

On Monday night, Sebastian removed a #VaxTheNation post from his Facebook page and shared a video on Instagram, saying the post had gone up without his approval.

“I would never, ever tell people what to do when it comes to their personal health choices,” he said in the video. “I’m very sensitive of it not only on a public level but even in my personal life, with people who have circumstances that they have to consider when making these choices, so I just want to say I’m really sorry.

“It was not a post that communicated with love or compassion, which I feel is what’s needed when it comes to addressing things like vaccinations.”

Kram also went on to dedicate his song to the other artists that supported the campaign.

“… I’m also calling on behalf of vaccinations, so I want to dedicate that song to all the other 401 artists and performers like myself who are banding together just to encourage people to get vaccinated. Let’s get back to normal so we can play rock and roll and we can go to shows again.”