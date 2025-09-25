Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall has announced her return to Australia and New Zealand.

Tunstall will embark on a special 20th anniversary tour next year celebrating her groundbreaking debut album, Eye to the Telescope.

Tunstall will perform the multi-platinum album in its entirety across seven exclusive shows in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Auckland, and Wellington (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, October 2nd at 10am local time. The early bird pre-sale begins on Tuesday, September 30th at 10am local time.

Reflecting on 20 years of Eye to the Telescope, Tunstall says: “[…] it never crossed my mind where I might be when it turned 20. It was a fantastically scrappy album to make, with very little money and a handful of musician friends. I’ve been told the most amazing stories of what these songs mean to people all over the world, how they have kept them company through love and loss, through being lost and getting found. Needless to say, it’s been a beautiful thrill.”

Eye to the Telescope achieved remarkable commercial success, reaching 5x platinum status and selling over 4 million copies worldwide.

The album’s impact extended far beyond sales figures, with standout tracks becoming cultural touchstones throughout the 2000s. “Suddenly I See” gained iconic status after featuring prominently in the opening scene of The Devil Wears Prada, while “Universe & U” and “Other Side of the World” found new audiences through the popular television series Grey’s Anatomy.

KT Tunstall 2026 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Early bird pre-sale begins Tuesday, September 30th (10am local time)

General sale begins Thursday, October 2nd (10am local time)

Ticket information available via destroyalllines.com

Tuesday, May 19th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Friday, May 22nd

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, May 23rd

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, May 24th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, May 27th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Friday, May 29th

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ

Saturday, May 30th

Meow Nui, Wellington, NZ