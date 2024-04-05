The music world was forever altered on April 8th, 1994, when the news broke that Kurt Cobain, the enigmatic frontman of Nirvana, had died by suicide.

It was a moment that didn’t just ripple through the industry; it sent shockwaves that are still felt today. Nirvana’s influence on rock music and the cultural landscape of the ’90s is undeniable, and three decades later, the band’s legacy continues to resonate with fans old and new.

The tumultuous journey of Nirvana is one of humble beginnings, staggering heights, and tragic ends. Their 1989 indie debut, Bleach, laid the groundwork for what was to come. With the band’s jump to a major label for the release of Nevermind in 1991, Nirvana didn’t just enter the rock scene – they barged in, unapologetically, and turned it on its head, bringing forth grunge to the masses.

The commercial success of Nevermind was a clear sign that Nirvana was not just another band. The band’s second album, containing timeless rock cuts like “Come As You Are” and “Lithium”, ultimately sold over 10 million units, but with such huge success came intense scrutiny and pressure.

The band’s third album, In Utero, was a troubled affair, with Cobain’s equally troubled personal life spilling into the public consciousness more and more at the same time.

The musician’s drug use continued, and on March 4th, 1994, he was hospitalised in Rome for an overdose during a Nirvana tour of Europe. Following a five-day spell in hospital, Cobain returned home to Seattle.

Around one month later, on April 8th, an electrician who came to Cobain’s home to do some work discovered him dead. Following an investigation, it was ruled that he had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 5th. Cobain was just 27 years old upon his death.

Seven months after Cobain’s death, the posthumous live album, MTV Unplugged in New York, was released, a timely reminder of the late musician’s innate talent. Recorded at Sony Music Studios one year before his death, the mostly acoustic set showcased Cobain’s raw but beautiful vocals at their finest.

Nirvana’s impact on music and culture cannot be overstated. Their rise to fame was meteoric, their influence monumental, and their end tragic.

So, 30 years after his death, put on Nevermind or MTV Unplugged or any Nirvana record, and celebrate one of the most gifted rock musicians of all time.