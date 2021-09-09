Kurt Cobain‘s mum opened up about the first time she heard ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ in a revealing interview at the opening of the Growing Up Kurt exhibition in Ireland in 2018.

In the interview she reminisces:

“I was in the bathroom finishing my make-up and all of a sudden Teen Spirit came on and I just went flying outta there, “He was sitting in his whitey tighties in the front room, near the sofa. I sat on the edge of it, and the hair on my arms stood up and I got this heaviness in my chest.

I said, ‘Oh my god, Kurt, how are you gonna handle this? This is gonna send you to the moon and back. This is gonna change everything. I warned him and said ‘I don’t think, honey, you’re ready for this. This is gonna go huge! This is gonna be big!’ And he said, ‘Oh my god, thank you.’ And i said, ‘I don’t think you can handle this…’ And he goes, ‘Oh mom! You’re just my mom!’ And then his stepdad looked over and he goes, ‘No Kurt, this is gonna be huge – you better get yourself a lawyer!’”

