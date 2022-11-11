Kyle and Jackie O have retaliated after Snoop Dogg’s blunt roller accused them of editing an interview to sound as though she said the rapper smokes 150 blunts a day.

The whole debacle started when Renagade, the woman who was employed to roll marijuana joints for Snoop Dogg, appeared on the Kyle and Jackie O show to speak about her career. In the interview Renagade said she rolls up to 150 joints a day. When the hosts asked if all of the joints were for Snoop, she clarified that they were for multiple clients, including Kid Cudi.

However, the interview was picked up by international press and was taken out of context to sound as though all of the blunts were specifically for Snoop Dogg.

The New York Post reported, “She [Renegade] revealed the 51-year-old rapper likes to smoke about half a pound a day — the equivalent of 75 to 150 joints.

“I calculate it at over 450,000,” Piranha guessed when estimating the number of joints she has rolled for the “Gin & Juice” rapper overall.”

After reading the US reports, Snoop Dogg hit back at Renegade on Instagram.

“Bitch said I smoke 450,000 — bitch, this is all in a day’s work. Stop lying,” he said and showed ten finished blunts in front of him.

“Fuck I’ma smoke all that weed in one day. What am I, a fuckin’ machine? Bitch, this is the roaches. See, roaches.”

He then posted a screenshot of a tweet that read: “Snoop Dogg smokes roughly 75-150 joints a day. Snoop’s official ‘Roller’ says she’s twisted 450,000 blunts since she started working for him in 2016.”

In his caption, Snoop wrote: “The bitch is conning u man.”

After being called out by the ‘Drop it Like it’s Hot’ rapper, Renegade told TMZ that Kyle and Jackie O had taken what she said out of context, and edited out the part where she clarified that the blunts weren’t, in fact, all for Snoop. She went as far as to suggest that the Australian radio hosts are “bad journalists”.

“They cut that whole thing out. So then all the publications then ran with this super bad, you know, bad journalism and sensationalized reporting of something that was literally never said,” she told TMZ.

Now, Kyle and Jackie O have clarified that they were live-on-air during the interview, so nothing could be edited out, and replayed the whole interview to show that they didn’t cut out the part about her saying the blunts weren’t solely for Snoop.

The original audio that was played by Kyle and Jackie O and aired in Australia is transcribed below:

Jackie O: So, how many joints would you do a day on average?

Renegade: On average a day, I do about a quarter pound to like a half pound a day, which seems excessive. So, that’s roughly 75 to 150 units per day.

Jackie O: Is that a lot of people around him or is that just for Snoop? I hope it’s not just for Snoop!

Renegade: It’s not. I have other clients as well. I work for Kid Cudi as well. I have a couple of other clients as well that I have as full-time clients.

Listen to the full audio below: