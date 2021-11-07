At least eight people died, and 300 were injured during a stampede at Astroworld Festival on Friday, November 5th. In a statement, Kylie Jenner wrote that both she and her partner, Travis Scott, were “unaware of any fatalities” until after the festival ended.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie Jenner acknowledged that she and Travis were “devastated” to learn of the eight people that died during the crowd surge at the Houston event.

Jenner wrote that “In no world would we have continued filming or performing,” had they been aware of the gravity of the situation.

“Travis and I are devastated,” she continued. “My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by (Friday’s) events.

“And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.

“I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

The statement arrived after Jenner faced widespread backlash for sharing footage from the fatal event. Critics took to social media to highlight that a video from Astroworld remained uploaded to Jenner’s Instagram, hours after the circumstances were known. The video has since been deleted.

Travis Scott released a statement of his own, addressing the tragedy. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” Scott wrote “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to the Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for all their immediate response and support.”

Scott also took to Instagram to share a seven-slide story, ruminating on the incident. “I just want to send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night so we can help assist them through this tough time,” he said.

He added: “My fans really mean the world to me,” Scott said. “I always just want to leave them with a positive experience. I could just never understand the severity of the situation.”

