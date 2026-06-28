Kylie Minogue has reignited speculation she’ll feature on Madonna’s new album after the pair coyly sidestepped questions about a rumoured collaboration.

During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, they conspicuously sidestepped questions about whether the Australian pop icon features on Confessions II.

When host Graham Norton raised speculation, Madonna smiled and replied: “Why do you have to know everything? You’re very nosy,” she joked. “It’s my job to be mysterious”. Meanwhile, Minogue simply laughed it off, after sharing a look with Madonna. “[She’s] good at deflecting,” she said.

Minogue herself has also been good at deflecting, having previously denied the rumours. In May, she told the Los Angeles Times: “That’s a random thing. There was a rumour I was on her album, but I’m not – I’m excited to hear it, all.”

Graham Norton asks Madonna if Kylie Minogue is featured on ‘Confessions II’: “Why do you have to know everything? It’s my job to be mysterious.” pic.twitter.com/SYOtmb4hkr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 27, 2026 Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Despite sharing the status of two of pop music’s biggest stars for decades, Madonna and Minogue have never officially released a song together. They did, however, delight fans in 2024 when Minogue joined Madonna on stage during the Los Angeles stop of the ‘Celebration Tour’ for a performance of “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”. “What a moment, I absolutely loved that,” Minogue reflected.

Madonna’s Confessions II, due for release on July 3rd, marks her long-awaited sequel to 2005’s Confessions on a Dance Floor. Produced by Stuart Price, the album encourages treating the dance floor like a ritualistic space.

“It’s a place where you connect – with your wounds, with your fragility. To rave is an art. It’s about pushing your limits and connecting to a community of like-minded people. Sound, light, and vibration reshape our perceptions. Pulling us into a trance-like state. The repetition of the bass, we don’t just hear it but we feel it. Altering our consciousness and dissolving ego and time,” the album’s ‘manifesto’ reads.