A new documentary series on Australia’s Queen of pop, Kylie Minogue, is coming to Netflix.

Per an announcement on Wednesday, in the three-part show “Minogue opens her personal archives and reflects on a life that captivates, inspires and soundtracks multiple generations. Leaning into a lifetime caught on home movie cameras, personal photographs and new interviews with Kylie herself, it also shows the woman behind the hits – and how she has faced public scrutiny, personal loss and illness with grit and grace, earning respect far beyond her own fandom”.

Kylie is directed by Emmy and BAFTA Award-winner Michael Harte (Three Identical Strangers, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, BECKHAM) and produced by John Battsek’s VENTURELAND – the multi-award-winning team behind The Deepest Breath, Wham! and BECKHAM. A number of big name cameos have also been confirmed for the series, including Nick Cave, Pete Waterman, Jason Donovan and her sister, Dannii Minogue.

A release date is yet to be confirmed.

The news comes just weeks after Minogue was confirmed as the headlining act for this year’s AFL Grand Final. Going ahead at the MCG on Saturday, September 26th, the show will mark her first-ever AFL Grand Final appearance, and promises to deliver “one of the biggest and most unforgettable” pre-game shows in history.

“The AFL Grand Final at Melbourne’s one and only, forever iconic MCG? Yes please!” Minogue said.

“As a Melburnian, I’m so excited to be coming home for the biggest day in the Aussie sporting calendar. I’ll not only be performing, but I’ll be one of 100,000 fans at the ‘G, watching the wonder that is footy.”

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Minogue’s career has seen her amass over 80 million record sales internationally, five billion streams, and nine No. 1 Australian albums. She has won 18 ARIA Awards, four BRITs, two MTV Awards, and two Grammys.

Last year, her 2001 hit “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” came in at second in Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s Best Australian and New Zealand Songs of the 21st Century So Far list.