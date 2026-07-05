Fresh off the release of their long-awaited collaboration, Kylie Minogue joined Snow Patrol onstage in London over the weekend to give “These Alarms” its live debut in front of thousands of fans.

The performance took place during Snow Patrol’s headline show at Crystal Palace Park on Friday night (July 3rd), just days after the pair released the song. Minogue emerged midway through the set to perform the track, before sticking around to duet on the band’s iconic 2006 hit “Chasing Cars”.

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The Australian pop icon later reflected on the moment on social media, writing: “Well you know I love a surprise… Hii Crystal Palace… Hii Snow Patrol!!! Loved performing our new song ‘These Alarms’ together. (For the very first time!!!)”

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Released earlier this week, “These Alarms” has an unusually long backstory. Frontman Gary Lightbody originally wrote the song specifically with Minogue in mind while working on Snow Patrol’s 2024 album The Forest Is the Path. The demo was even given the working title “KYLIE”, but the group ultimately decided not to include it on the record.

“As a huge Kylie fan, I originally wrote ‘These Alarms’ with her in mind,” he explained last week. “When we finished the song, we quickly realised something huge was missing from it. We all knew it was Kylie’s voice that was the missing piece.”

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Minogue said: “The story behind this song was irresistible. Hearing there was a demo called ‘Kylie’ that had been living in the Snow Patrol archives was a complete surprise and, naturally, I was curious to hear it. Gary is such a brilliant songwriter, so to be invited into the band’s world is a total honour.”