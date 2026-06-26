Snow Patrol have recruited Australian icon Kylie Minogue for a new single set to drop next week.

Announced by the Irish band this week, Minogue will feature on their new track, “These Alarms”, set for release on July 1st.

“It has been a true joy to make this song with her and to spend a little time in her magical presence,” Snow Patrol said in a statement.

“We are delighted that the song is soon to be out in the world and we can’t wait for you all to hear it.

“Massive love to Kylie for being on this journey with us. We are beyond honoured and over the moon!”

Check out a snippet below.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snow Patrol (@snowpatrol)

The news follows the release of her Netflix documentary series, Kylie, and only days after it was revealed that the Melbourne-born music icon will star in a new film opposite legendary director Quentin Tarantino.

Minogue is no stranger to the screen, with her role as Charlene in Australian soap Neighbours propelling her to stardom. Her film debut later came in 1989 with The Delinquents.

Details about the film are being kept tightly under wraps, but production is already underway. Tarantino and Minogue were spotted filming scenes in the Welsh seaside town of Porthcawl over the weekend, with local reports placing the pair at Newton Church and the Saltwater Inn for funeral and wake scenes.

Meanwhile, Minogue will return home this September as the headlining act for this year’s AFL Grand Final. Going ahead at the MCG on Saturday, September 26th, the show will mark her first-ever AFL Grand Final appearance, and promises to deliver “one of the biggest and most unforgettable” pre-game shows in history.