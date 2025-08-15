Kylie Minogue has addressed comparisons between herself and Taylor Swift after some fans accused the American singer of copying her.

The debate began when Swift revealed the cover of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Wednesday. Some fans suggested the imagery resembled Minogue’s Showgirl: The Greatest Hits era.

On Thursday, Minogue posted a series of images from her own Showgirl era on Instagram and shared her thoughts. “When all your friends start sending you your Showgirl mems!!! Awww. Showgirl life is ‘a thing’, multi dimensional and so much more than feathers and dazzle. Respect and admiration to all my fellow hard working Showgirls,” she wrote.

Minogue first launched her Showgirl world tour in 2005, performing across Europe before returning to Melbourne. The tour was cut short when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, and several dates were postponed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Fans were divided online over the comparison. Some said Swift had copied Minogue’s style. “Kylie is the one and only showgirl! No shade to Taylor but Kylie is the ultimate,” one wrote on Instagram. Others defended Swift, noting that more than one performer could embrace a showgirl aesthetic. “Kylie and Taylor should do a collab,” one fan suggested.

The Life of a Showgirl features 12 tracks, with the title track including a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter. Swift co-produced the album with Shellback and Max Martin, incorporating tracks such as “Eldest Daughter”, “Actually Romantic”, “Wi$h Li$t”, and the opening track “The Fate of Ophelia”.

The album announcement arrived via Swift’s social media platforms, where she unveiled both the track list and release date. “And, baby, that’s show business for you,” she wrote on X, confirming the 3rd October release date. The album cover, photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, presents Swift floating underwater with the title displayed in orange lettering.

The Life of a Showgirl is the follow-up to Swift’s 2024 release, The Tortured Poets Department, which expanded into a double album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.