L-FRESH The LION is back — and he’s levelling up. After a few years off the release radar, the South-West Sydney rapper has emerged with a new single, “FLY ABOVE IT” — and it hits like a power move.

Entirely self-produced and mixed, the track bounces with 2000s boom bap energy, driven by sharp bars and a crystal-clear mission: speak your truth, stay standing, and keep rising.

The track is the first release from his upcoming EP REINCARNATED, which he debuted live at The Aussie BBQ during Summerstage in New York, and on tour across Canada. The release aligns with the 50 Years of Hip Hop celebrations — a full-circle moment for an artist who’s dedicated his career to pushing the culture forward.

Born Sukhdeep Singh to Punjabi parents in Western Sydney, L-FRESH has always made music rooted in heritage and heart — blending personal storytelling with Sikh values of purpose and equality. “FLY ABOVE IT” continues that legacy, offering an empowering reminder that resilience is a choice.

L-FRESH has the accolades to back it — ARIA nods, a YouTube Creators for Change ambassadorship that took him to the UN, and studio collabs with legends like Mike Elizondo (Eminem, 50 Cent). But just as importantly, he’s building community at home, co-founding Conscious, a Campbelltown Arts Centre-backed program empowering Western Sydney’s next generation of hip hop artists.

Whether it’s global stages or grassroots impact, L-FRESH is leading with integrity. “FLY ABOVE IT” isn’t just a comeback — it’s a statement.

The single is out now on all major streaming platforms.