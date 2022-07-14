Sound West has announced the artists from Greater Western Sydney who will headline the music and technology festival.

The festival runs from August 20th-28th and will feature more than 15 live music events and music programs, as well as 35 keynotes and workshops

It aims to bring together brilliant minds, industry leaders and music enthusiasts to network and enjoy the creativity of Greater Western Sydney artists.

Masked Wolf – the performer behind mega hit ‘Astronaut in the Ocean’ will kick off live events on Saturday, August 20th.

From there, the event will feature sessions and workshops with hip-hop artist and producer L-Fresh The Lion, singer-songwriter and rapper A.Girl, and musician, poet and rapper Nardean. Songwriters Khaled Rohaim and Styalz Fuego, and NFT artists Serwah Attafuah and Bianca Beers will also feature as part of Sound West.

In addition, Australian of the Year, Paralympian and tennis superstar Dylan Alcott will speak at the event, detailing his experience building the world’s most accessible music festival, AbilityFest.

Fred Schebesta, the founder of Finder, along with Anthony Zaccaria, the co-founder and chief commercial officer of Linktree, will also present.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The conference will include workshops from Triple J Unearthed, Music NSW First Nations Meet Up, TikTok: The Content Creators and ACE: Creating Safe Spaces.

Geoff Lee, state member for Parramatta, said Sound West will shine a light on the talented and diverse creators that abound in Parramatta and Greater Western Sydney.

“Sound West will bring together brilliant minds, industry leaders and music enthusiasts to share ideas and network,” he said. “Parramatta is undergoing a renaissance and this event will showcase the talent and new job opportunities within music and technology across Western Sydney.”

Lord Mayor of Parramatta, Donna Davis, said she is looking forward to seeing music lovers and technology enthusiasts come together for an action-packed week of entertainment and education.

“I can’t wait to see our local artists and industry professionals take to the Sound West stage,” she said.

“Parramatta is the perfect location to host Sound West. We already have a reputation as a diverse arts and culture hub. Therefore, the fusion of technology with culture creates a unique opportunity to drive innovation in our city.”

All conference sessions have limited spaces. Early bird entry starts at $59 plus booking fee. Find out more and get tickets here.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.