Lady Gaga has confirmed her involvement in the upcoming second season of Netflix’s Wednesday, revealing that her new song “The Dead Dance” will drop on September 3rd, coinciding with the release of the show’s second season part two.

The Grammy Award-winning artist made the announcement at Spotify and Netflix’s Wednesday Graveyard Gala in New York, reposting a photo on X with the caption “DO THE DEAD DANCE! Sept 3.”

Speaking to the crowd at the event, Gaga expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating: “I had a wonderful time working on Wednesday season two, even just being a small part of the show. I loved working with Tim Burton and Jenna [Ortega] and everyone here, it’s so incredible.”

The revelation explains why Jenna Ortega remained tight-lipped about Gaga’s involvement during a recent interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ. When pressed about the pop star’s participation in the series, Ortega declined to provide details, maintaining secrecy around what has now been revealed as a musical contribution to the gothic comedy-horror series.

During her interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Ortega reflected on her initial challenges portraying the iconic character Wednesday Addams. She described feeling in “complete panic” during the early stages of filming, admitting: “I felt like I hadn’t really found her yet or I was a bit confused or things that I thought that I wanted to go with, I didn’t want to go with more on the day.”

The actress praised Burton’s directorial approach. “It was scary to me because I couldn’t tell if I was anywhere close to something that was right or felt right to all of us. But he was giving me space to express myself and express the character the way that I wanted to and for that I’m really grateful,” she explained.

Gaga is currently travelling around the US with her ‘MAYHEM Ball’ tour, which is scheduled to arrive in Australia this December.