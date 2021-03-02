Last week, Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs were found safe and sound, after they had been violently stolen and her dog-walker, Ryan Fischer was shot.

The man walking her dogs, Ryan Fischer has remained in hospital since.

It was reported that Fischer would sustain his injuries, and now for the first time he has issued a painstakingly, emotive statement on Instagram.

Fischer wrote, “4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me. My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself.”

He continued, “Hopeful that my calm(ish) and forceful pleas for the urgency of my care as well as the focused descriptions of the dogs would be enough to help me and get enough police and media attention to find the boys, I looked backed at my guardian angel. I smiled at her shaking form, thankful that at least she would be okay.”

“From that point, right as the neighbors poured from their homes and restaurant to us on the sidewalk, life has taken a very sudden and unexpected turn.”

Fischer shared his statement across two seperate Instagram posts.

He thanks his friends and family, among many other parties. And last but sure as hell not least, Fischer thanks Lady Gaga, who he says has, “shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you.”

Read the Instagram post from Ryan Fischer below.