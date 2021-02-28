Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

After the shocking news broke on Wednesday night that Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot four times and her two French bulldogs were stolen, a positive update has comes with the news that the dogs have been found.

The pair of pooches, Koji and Gustav, were allegedly discovered when they were tied to a pole miles away from where they were snatched and a passerby recognized the dogs from the news.

Lady Gaga is currently in Rome filming a movie and is reportedly ‘ecstatic’ that the dogs have been found. She’s also said that she would ‘glady’ pay the women who found them. The reward offered was USD $500,000 (approximately AUD $650,000).

The heinous event came about on Wednesday night American time when Lady Gaga’s dog walker and friend, Ryan Fischer was shot in the chest while walking the popstar’s three dogs. The thief tried to take off with all three dogs, however one of the dogs, Miss Asia, escaped and was retrieved by LAPD.

Fischer is currently in hospital recovering from his injuries. His family shared an update on his condition with NBC news.

“Thankfully, Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery,” his family said in the statement.

“We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan. Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan.”

Following the dramatic event, Lady Gaga took to Instagram to praise Fischer’s efforts and to ask fans for help in retrieving her frenchies.

Gaga wrote, “My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email [email protected] to contact us.”

She continued, “If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.”