Lainey Wilson and John Mayer have combined to stirring effect on the former’s new single “Phone, Keys, Wallet”.

The country singer’s latest release is an ode to the things we can’t forget in life: “Jesus, Jones, Mama, my phone, keys, wallet, and you.”

Mayer guests on electric guitar, delivering a typically great solo for the breakdown. The song was actually recorded at Mayer’s Chaplin Studios in Los Angeles — convenient right?

Wilson originally wrote the song while finishing her Whirlwind world tour.

“I feel like a tornado with boots on half the time, and this song is really about finding somebody who’s okay with that chaos and chooses to love you through it anyway,” Wilson said in a statement about the song, which you can listen to below.

“Phone, Keys, Wallet” follows a string of previous Wilson drops in 2026.

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In March, the country star released “Can’t Sit Still”, her first solo song of the year, with a duet with Miley Cyrus on “Younger You” arriving in the same month.

2026 has been a major year for Wilson so far.

She headlined Stagecoach Festival in April, and she starred in her own Netflix documentary, Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool.

Wilson is currently on the road playing stadium shows alongside Chris Stapleton,

Last year was also memorable for Wilson. She returned as host for the 59th annual Country Music Association Awards in November, marking her second consecutive year in the role but her first time helming the ceremony solo. She previously shared hosting duties in 2024 alongside Luke Combs and Peyton Manning.

Wilson expressed her enthusiasm for the hosting opportunity, stating: “I grew up watching the CMA Awards like it was the Super Bowl, so to be hosting for a second year is a true honour. I’m humbled that CMA has trusted me with this role, and I can’t wait to love on this genre that has given me so much.”