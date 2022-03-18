LaKevia Jackson, who had a child with Young Thug, killed at bowling alley

During an incident at an Atlanta bowling alley, the mother of Young Thug’s child, Lakevia Jackson, was killed in the parking lot.

Lakevia Jackson was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Atlanta. She had a relationship with Young Thug and the two also had a child together. The bowling alley incident stemmed from an argument Lakevia’s group got into with the shooting suspect over a bowling ball. When Jackson left the venue she was confronted in the parking lot where she was shot and killed.

The bowling alley, Metro Fun Center, was located along the Metropolitan Pkwy in southwest Atlanta. Lakevia was attending her best friend’s birthday party.

Young Thug's BM reportedly shot and killed over a bowling bowl in Atlanta 🔗: https://t.co/AJ4Dcv0Q9w pic.twitter.com/EKuLzhVXJg — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) March 18, 2022

CBS46 spoke with Jackson’s mother about the incident who also said she was there to attend a friend’s birthday party.

Anchor Tori Cooper Tweeted this message after talking to Lakevia’s mother, “I just spoke to LaKevia Jackson’s mom. She says LaKevia went to her best friend’s birthday @ bowlingalley, a fight over the bowling ball happened then the suspect waited 20 mins in the parking lot for LaKevia before he shot her while she was leaving. gave me this pic.”

“I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby,” said her mother, Sherina Jackson. “I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming then her best friend said she’s not breathing!”

“I lost my baby all over a bowling ball,” Jackson added. According to CBS46 Sherina described her daughter as light, positive, and so sweet.

“This is truly an atrocity. A young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball. We talk about conflict-resolution time and time again and this is an escalated dispute so we will work this case through the night and we will find the person responsible,” APD Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said. “We know who you are so go ahead and turn yourself in.”