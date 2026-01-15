Lamb of God have shared a new song, “Into Oblivion”, which highlights the band’s disgust with the current state of the US.

The metal band’s frontman Randy Blythe revealed all about the band’s single and upcoming album of the same name in a statement, saying it’s “about the ongoing and rapid breakdown of the social contract, particularly here in America.”

“Things are acceptable now that would’ve horrified people just 20 years ago,” Blythe added of the album, which is set for release on March 17th.

The title track, which you can listen to below finds Blythe declaring himself “the bringer of the truth from which you run into oblivion.”

Elsewhere in the song, he sings, “In an age of conspiracy / I am the face of your tyranny.”

“For me, the album is about having the space to breathe creatively and not feeling like we have to keep up with any trend or expectation,” guitarist Mark Morton shared. “It feels nice to be untethered from any agenda beyond rallying around the notion of, ‘Let’s just make music that we think is cool,’ which is really where it all started.”

Lamb of God’s album found them working with producer and engineer Josh Wilbur, who collaborated with them on their last five records.

In support of their upcoming album, Lamb of God will tour North America accompanied by Kublai Khan TX, Fir for an Autopsy, and Sanguisugabogg.

Lamb of God were in Australia in 2024 for Knotfest Australia, where they played alongside Halestorm, The HU, Asking Alexandria, Wage More, and many more.

That year offered local Lamb of God fans the chance to witness new songs live in person for the first time: two albums, 2020’s self-titled Lamb of God and 2022’s Omens, were released in the stretch of time since the band last graced Aussie shores touring with Slipknot in 2016.