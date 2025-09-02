Lambrini Girls are coming to Australia for the first time.

Announced today, the duo’s debut Australian tour will bring their explosive political punk to Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth across February and March 2026.

The duo, comprised of Phoebe Lunny (vocals/guitar) and Selin Macieira (bass), will make their first trip to Australian shores following the success of their debut album Who Let the Dogs Out.

The announcement comes twelve months after the release of their critically acclaimed debut, which garnered five-star reviews from DORK and widespread praise from major publications. Classic Rock described them as “political, but transgressive, smart, but not pretentious,” while CLASH awarded them 9/10, calling their work “political punk perfection.”

Lambrini Girls have established themselves as one of the UK’s most formidable live acts, having played over 100 shows and shared stages with Gilla Band, Shame, Frank Carter, The Rattlesnakes, and Iggy Pop. Their festival appearances include Glastonbury and Iceland Airwaves, and they’ve sold out headline shows across the UK, US, and Europe.

Who Let the Dogs Out, recorded with Gilla Band’s Daniel Fox and mixed by Seth Manchester (Mdou Moctar, Battles, Model/Actriz), distills their fury into eleven tracks that bottle everything problematic about the modern world. The album features singles “Love”, “Big Dick Energy”, “Company Culture”, and the provocative “Cuntology 101”, creating what MusicOMH described as a “take-no-prisoners debut from one of the UK’s most fun and fearless bands.”

The Guardian highlighted their position amongst emerging punk acts, stating: “Lambrini Girls are far from the first punk band to aim their ire at class disparity, misogyny, racism and the police, but they’re likely the most streamlined and sparky to emerge since forthcoming tourmates IDLES.”

Tickets to the upcoming tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 5th at 10am local time. The pre-sale begins on Thursday, September 4th at 10am local time.

Lambrini Girls 2026 Australian Tour

Presented by Handsome Tours

Ticket information available via handsometours.com

Sunday, February 22nd

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, February 25th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, February 27th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, March 1st

The Rechabite, Perth, WA