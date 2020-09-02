Lana Del Rey has given fans an update for her upcoming album Chemtrails Over The Country Club and the first single release.

The first single of the album, ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’ is set to be coming soon. And Lana Del Rey has shared a video from the “very contained” set of the music video for the title track of the album.

This will be Lana Del Rey’s seventh studio album and follows her 2019 record Norman Fucking Rockwell.

“I’m very excited about it. And before you even see this, you’ll hear another song called ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’,” she said. The car, her costume and the filter on the video give away some hints to fans about the mood and theme of the music video.

“I love the record and I love you guys and I can’t wait to see you soon. Probably in 2030. Just kidding. See you in 2029. But in the meantime the album’s coming out soon.”

She concluded her video with “it’s been a super challenging time and I just want to let you know my prayers, my meditations are on all of us so be safe, God bless.”

Lana Del Rey’s Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass is getting a physical release on September 29th, and is already out as an audiobook. This is just one of two poetry projects that the artist has been working on so keep your eyes peeled for the other release date.

It is unconfirmed if coming soon means Friday September 5th as originally planned for the album’s release.

Check out Lana Del Rey on the set of Chemtrails Over The Country Club: