Landmvrks have made Australia feel like a second home.

After a breakthrough headline run last year, the French metalcore outfit earned a devoted following Down Under, and drummer Kevin D’Agostino says coming back never gets old.

Fronted by Florent Salfati, with guitarists Nicolas Exposito and Paul ‘C. Wilson’ Cordebard, bassist Rudy Purkat, and D’Agostino, Landmvrks have been pushing boundaries since forming in 2014, with their signature fusion of blistering heaviness, infectious melodies, and emotionally charged lyrics.

Now, they’re returning as special guests on the ‘Big Rock Tour’, joining heavyweights A Day to Remember and Papa Roach for a massive arena run starting in Perth this Sunday (April 4th), before hitting Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and finishing in Auckland. Plus, they’re treating Melbourne to a special headline show of their own (see here for details).

Tone Deaf caught up with D’Agostino to talk about some of his favourites memories of Australia and what he’s most looking forward to on the forthcoming tour.

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Tone Deaf: What’s your first, or most unforgettable memory of Australia?

Kevin D’Agostino: For my first one, I feel like everybody would say this, we went to the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary, and it was so much fun. I think it was actually on our first day ever in Australia. It was something. As French people, non-Australian people, we were like, ‘Wow!’, looking at everything. We fed the kangaroos and we held the koalas. It was great, and very cute. We arrived two days before our tour with Northlane started, so on the very first day we did that. It’s a very good memory.

Any from your headline tour last year?

Yes! With our singer Flo, the sound guy Julien and the lighting guy Max. Flo doesn’t like hotels, he doesn’t like to be in a city, so he rented an Airbnb in Perth. He found a cool flat next to the beach and he was like, ‘Yo, feel free to join me!’. It was the last day before going back to France, and so we all joined him.

Before going to a restaurant, in France we have l’apéro, it’s usually before dinner, let’s say 6pm. And in France we have saucisson, it’s like a sausage, and we love this a lot. For l’apéro, we eat saucisson and cheese, bread, and olives, it’s just a pre-dinner thing, a French thing. When we toured with The Devil Wears Prada in Europe, we invited them and we did this every day. They were like, ‘We’re French now, we love this!’. So when we were in Perth at this Airbnb, we went to the beach, we brought some cheese, bread, olives, and things like that, and we just had a nice l’apéro on the beach with the sunset. And it was the day before we were leaving Australia.

Another memory for me, it’s not a fun one, it was just me – everything was perfect, it was our first headline tour there, we had a nice hotel and we were having such a nice time, but I was in a massive depression. It was bad, I was crying almost every day, and it was the first time I’d had this feeling where I was like, ‘What’s happening, I don’t understand’. I mean, I know why. At the time I had recently broken up with my ex-girlfriend and it was hard. It was six months after breaking up and I was like, ‘Everything’s fine’.

And then suddenly, boom, it hit me right then and there. I was like, ‘Fuck, I’m in Australia, everything is great?!’. It was weird. Maybe being so far away from home, maybe that’s why it happened then. And I think it was the first time we had solo rooms for the musicians, so I was by myself in the room. It was a fucking nice room, but it just hit me so hard. Not fun, but that’s life! And I’m human.

It was a bit weird, but I was still able to enjoy it at the same time, especially when we were performing. It was more when you are suddenly alone in your room after, I was like, ‘Why am I crying?!’. But it was okay. And I’m happy now, everything’s fine. I’m happy to come back, and this time I’m going to feel good. And we’re playing massive venues this time, it’s going to be great.

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Did you have any expectations of Australia before travelling here? Did Australia meet those expectations?

When we first came to Australia, we didn’t have any expectations, we were just excited to go there and it was amazing. We love it. Honestly, it’s maybe not for Paul because he’s a big fan of the US, he loves America. but for all the other guys, Australia is the best country.

When we came back and did the headline tour, we were actually surprised that they weren’t small venues. Not massive, obviously, but as a French band doing their first headline tour we were like, ‘Okay, that’s great!’. Rudy, our bass player, said in another interview that Australia is our second biggest market, and we are so excited to come back this year – especially for this tour coming with A Day to Remember, we are big fans of them.

How did you meet A Day to Remember?

Flo and Nico went to a show in Léon in France, and A Day to Remember were opening for Bring Me the Horizon, so they saw them then. But then last year we did Slam Dunk Festival and they were headlining, so we got to see them four times and spend time with them. They like us, we love them! Jeremy [McKinnon] came and talked to Flo, and he was like, ‘I love your band, love your voice’. Flo replied, ‘I love you!’. Then Jeremy was like, ‘Let’s tour together’. We said yes please, and now this is happening. Every time we’re in Australia, we love the country, but it also feels like a holiday all the time. And especially with these bands, it’s going to be insane.

Is there anything fun, music-related or not, you’re looking forward to with your trip Down Under?

We love tattoos. I didn’t do it, but the other guys in the band, every time we go to Australia they get a new tattoo because you have crazy good artists in Australia. They’re always like, ‘We love this artist, or this artist’, so every time they reach out to the artists and are like, ‘Yo, bro, we’re back! Let’s get a new tattoo!’. We also have good memories of the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne. It was massive and we loved it. Every time there’s a big garden or a big park, we always want to visit that.

Another one, it’s a personal thing, but in Melbourne I got the best deep tissue massage. The masseuse absolutely destroyed me. It was so hard, I felt good but a few days later, at first, I was in so much pain. But that was fun. We actually got to do a fair bit in Melbourne on our first visit, we had three or four days off there, we did three shows in the same city. The first day we did the show with Northlane, then we had a day off, then a headline show, a really small one in a really small venue, then another day off… or maybe it was another show with Northlane?! But we stayed in the same hotel the whole time, and we had time to actually visit and just enjoy the city.

I actually have a friend in Melbourne, I met her on a tour in Europe, she was friends with another band, and she told me she lived in Australia. So when we were there, she said, ‘I know a place where you can get a great massage’. And she was right! It was good. Painful, but good.

Australia – especially Melbourne – is renowned for its coffee culture. We heard your bandmates are big coffee fans?

Yeah, I’m not into coffee, but everyone except me and Flo, they all love coffee. When we’re in Australia, you wake up, check the WhatsApp group chats, and the first thing you’re going to read is, ‘Yo, coffee?’. They try to find the best one in the city every day. It’s fun to see them texting, ‘I found this place, let’s go!’. It’s fun, they enjoy it, they absolutely love it. And they say Australia has good coffee. They’re always trying every coffee place possible in Australia, they know all the best spots.

You’re close with a number of Australian bands – can you tell us about those friendships?

We are very good friends with Polaris. In 2019, we did a tour in Japan with them, and since then we’ve been really close friends. It was our last day in Tokyo, the last show of the tour, and we had a big party after this. And it was crazy, absolutely crazy. We just went to a club, and we were fucking drunk. Like way too drunk, too much! I’m not going to say much else other than it was really fun.

The first time we saw each other after that tour was in Germany at a festival. We all had a big hug, then we were like, ‘We have to show you the videos!’. After the party, we were all drunk, dead. The promoter had to come to the club to pick us up because we were supposed to leave the club at like 2am to go to the hotel, prepare all the stuff then go to the airport. It was not happening. The guys from Paledusk were like, ‘Yo, you should come here because they’re never leaving this place’. For me personally, one minute I was in the club, the next I woke up at the airport. It was a total blackout. The day after, I checked my phone and was like, ‘Guys, I have some videos!’. I was filming myself while I was drunk. It’s so funny, we all have crazy videos, and the Polaris guys do too. It’s so nice to be able to see them when we come to Australia, they come to the show and just have a good time.

I’m also good friends with the drummer of Thy Art Is Murder, Jesse [Beahler]. He came to the show too when we were last in Australia, it’s just so nice to see some friends while we’re there. At that same show, it was in Sydney, we had the Polaris guys, Jesse from Thy Art Is Murder, and I also have a friend, we’ve been friends since I was 14, she’s French and she’s now living in Sydney. She works in the gym coaching, and she came along to the same show there. And another friend, her best friend, I’ve known her since I was 14 too, she happened to be visiting her at the time. It was fun meeting old friends, people I’ve known for so long on the other side of the world!

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

LANDMVRKS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026

Supporting A Day to Remember and Papa Roach

Saturday, April 4th

RAC Arena, Perth WA

Monday, April 6th

AEC Arena, Adelaide SA

Tuesday, April 7th (Headline Sideshow)

Stay Gold, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, April 8th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Friday, April 10th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Sunday, April 12th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, April 15th

Spark Arena, Auckland NZ