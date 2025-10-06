Alex G, Lucy Dacus, Gigi Perez, and Wet Leg are among the major international acts with confirmed sideshows to accompany their appearances at Laneway Festival 2026. 

Celebrating its 21st anniversary, Laneway Festival 2026 is coming back bigger and better than ever next February, with a refreshed route across Australia and New Zealand, including three new venues. For the second year in a row — and for just the second time in Laneway history — the Sydney and Melbourne dates sold out in under an hour on the first day of general sale.

Confirmed on next year’s bill are the likes of headlining act Chappell Roan, Role Model, PinkPantheress, Wolf Alice, and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers.

Showcasing some of the lineup’s brightest stars and most exciting new voices, the official sideshows feature both debuts and long-awaited returns, giving fans a chance to catch their favourites up close and personal.

See all shows and dates below.

LANEWAY SIDESHOWS 2026

ALEX G

Monday, February 9th
Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney, NSW
With special guest Esha Tewari
Wednesday, February 11th
Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC
With special guest Esha Tewari
LUCY DACUS

Tuesday, February 10th
Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW
WET LEG

Monday, February 9th
Roundhouse, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, February 10th
Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC
BENEE

Wednesday, February 11th
Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW

Friday, February 14th
Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC

Saturday, February 15th
170 Russell, Melbourne VIC
CAVETOWN

Wednesday, February 11th
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Thursday, February 12th
Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC
GEESE

Wednesday, February 11th
Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Thursday, February 12th
Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, February 14th
Freo.Social, Perth WA
GIGI PEREZ

Tuesday, February 10th
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, February 11th
Forum, Melbourne VIC
JENSEN MCRAE

Thursday, February 12th
Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, February 14th
170 Russell, Melbourne VIC
MALCOLM TODD

Wednesday, February 4th
Meow Nui, Wellington NZ

Tuesday, February 10th
Roundhouse, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, February 11th
Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC
MT. JOY

Monday, February 9th
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, February 10th
Forum, Melbourne VIC
OKLOU

Tuesday, February 10th
Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Thursday, February 12th
Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC
WISP

Thursday, February 12th
Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW

Saturday, February 14th
Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC
