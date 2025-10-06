Alex G, Lucy Dacus, Gigi Perez, and Wet Leg are among the major international acts with confirmed sideshows to accompany their appearances at Laneway Festival 2026.

Celebrating its 21st anniversary, Laneway Festival 2026 is coming back bigger and better than ever next February, with a refreshed route across Australia and New Zealand, including three new venues. For the second year in a row — and for just the second time in Laneway history — the Sydney and Melbourne dates sold out in under an hour on the first day of general sale.

Confirmed on next year’s bill are the likes of headlining act Chappell Roan, Role Model, PinkPantheress, Wolf Alice, and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers.

Showcasing some of the lineup’s brightest stars and most exciting new voices, the official sideshows feature both debuts and long-awaited returns, giving fans a chance to catch their favourites up close and personal.

See all shows and dates below.

LANEWAY SIDESHOWS 2026

ALEX G

Monday, February 9th

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney, NSW

With special guest Esha Tewari

Tickets

Wednesday, February 11th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

With special guest Esha Tewari

Tickets

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

LUCY DACUS

Tuesday, February 10th

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW

Tickets

WET LEG

Monday, February 9th

Roundhouse, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, February 10th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Tickets

BENEE

Wednesday, February 11th

Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW

Friday, February 14th

Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC

Saturday, February 15th

170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Tickets

CAVETOWN

Wednesday, February 11th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Thursday, February 12th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Tickets

GEESE

Wednesday, February 11th

Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Thursday, February 12th

Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, February 14th

Freo.Social, Perth WA

Tickets

GIGI PEREZ

Tuesday, February 10th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, February 11th

Forum, Melbourne VIC

Tickets

JENSEN MCRAE

Thursday, February 12th

Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, February 14th

170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Tickets

MALCOLM TODD

Wednesday, February 4th

Meow Nui, Wellington NZ

Tuesday, February 10th

Roundhouse, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, February 11th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Tickets

MT. JOY

Monday, February 9th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, February 10th

Forum, Melbourne VIC

Tickets

OKLOU

Tuesday, February 10th

Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Thursday, February 12th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Tickets

WISP

Thursday, February 12th

Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW

Saturday, February 14th

Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC

Tickets