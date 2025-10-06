Alex G, Lucy Dacus, Gigi Perez, and Wet Leg are among the major international acts with confirmed sideshows to accompany their appearances at Laneway Festival 2026.
Celebrating its 21st anniversary, Laneway Festival 2026 is coming back bigger and better than ever next February, with a refreshed route across Australia and New Zealand, including three new venues. For the second year in a row — and for just the second time in Laneway history — the Sydney and Melbourne dates sold out in under an hour on the first day of general sale.
Confirmed on next year’s bill are the likes of headlining act Chappell Roan, Role Model, PinkPantheress, Wolf Alice, and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers.
Showcasing some of the lineup’s brightest stars and most exciting new voices, the official sideshows feature both debuts and long-awaited returns, giving fans a chance to catch their favourites up close and personal.
See all shows and dates below.
LANEWAY SIDESHOWS 2026
ALEX G
Monday, February 9th
Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney, NSW
With special guest Esha Tewari
Tickets
Wednesday, February 11th
Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC
With special guest Esha Tewari
Tickets
Love Music?
Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.
LUCY DACUS
Tuesday, February 10th
Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW
Tickets
WET LEG
Monday, February 9th
Roundhouse, Sydney NSW
Tuesday, February 10th
Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC
Tickets
BENEE
Wednesday, February 11th
Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW
Friday, February 14th
Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC
Saturday, February 15th
170 Russell, Melbourne VIC
Tickets
CAVETOWN
Wednesday, February 11th
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Thursday, February 12th
Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC
Tickets
GEESE
Wednesday, February 11th
Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW
Thursday, February 12th
Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC
Saturday, February 14th
Freo.Social, Perth WA
Tickets
GIGI PEREZ
Tuesday, February 10th
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Wednesday, February 11th
Forum, Melbourne VIC
Tickets
JENSEN MCRAE
Thursday, February 12th
Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW
Saturday, February 14th
170 Russell, Melbourne VIC
Tickets
MALCOLM TODD
Wednesday, February 4th
Meow Nui, Wellington NZ
Tuesday, February 10th
Roundhouse, Sydney NSW
Wednesday, February 11th
Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC
Tickets
MT. JOY
Monday, February 9th
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Tuesday, February 10th
Forum, Melbourne VIC
Tickets
OKLOU
Tuesday, February 10th
Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW
Thursday, February 12th
Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC
Tickets
WISP
Thursday, February 12th
Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW
Saturday, February 14th
Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC
Tickets