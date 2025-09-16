Laneway Festival is turning 21 in 2026, returning with a fresh itinerary across six cities in Australia and New Zealand, debuting three new venues.

Kicking off in Auckland on February 5th, the festival will then make it way across the Tasman to the Gold Coast for the very first time.

After almost a decade of unforgettable shows in Brisbane, Laneway is heading south as the Brisbane site is preparing for development ahead of the 2032 Olympics. Next year’s festival will make its Gold Coast debut at Southport Sharks on February 7th, a fresh backdrop and the perfect chance to connect with fans in a region that’s always shown enormous love for live music.

The new site offers a unique setting with an easy-to-navigate layout, seamless movement between stages, and excellent transport connections. Intimate yet expansive, it’s set to deliver a world-class festival experience in 2026.

It will then head to Sydney on February 8th, returning o the green and glorious Centennial Park, while Melbourne is back at its home at Flemington Park on February 13th.

In Adelaide, Laneway will relocate to the Adelaide Showgrounds for February 14th, bringing improved infrastructure and facilities at the multi-purpose outdoor venue.

It will also move to Arena Joondalup in Perth, providing more space, improved production capabilities, and a refreshed setting for audiences to enjoy on February 15th.

Danny Rogers and Jerome Borazio, co-founders of the festival, said: “It’s incredible to be celebrating 21 years of Laneway. What began as a little street party in a Melbourne laneway has grown into a summer ritual across Australia and New Zealand.

“Every year we’re blown away by the response from the artists, fans, and community that make Laneway so special — 2026 is about honouring that history while looking to the future.”

The lineup, which Laneway promised features some of the most exciting artists from around the world, will be revealed on Thursday, September 18th from 8:10am (AEST).

LANEWAY FESTIVAL 2026

Presented by triple j

Thursday, February 5th (18+)

Western Springs, Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau

Saturday, February 7th (16+)

Southport Sharks, Gold Coast/Yugambeh Jagun

Sunday, February 8th (16+)

Centennial Park, Sydney/Gadigal & Bidjigal

Friday, February 13th (16+)

Flemington Park, Melbourne/Wurundjeri Biik

Saturday, February 14th (16+)

Adelaide Showgrounds, Adelaide/Kaurna Yerta

Sunday, February 15th (16+)

Arena Joondalup, Perth/Whadjuk Boodjar