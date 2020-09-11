They may be one of the most influential bands of our time, but Metallica rocker Lars Ulrich has revealed he’d be wary of getting involved with any kind of biopic about the band.

In a new interview with Collider, Lars Ulrich was asked whom he would like to see play him in a hypothetical Metallica biopic film.

“Yeah, well, they’d need a five-foot-seven, small, balding…” he began jokingly, adding, “I mean, we sort of joke about this all the time. We used to have kind of the standard answer back in the day, just because you’d get asked that every three months in interviews.”

“James Spader would play me, the Cowardly Lion from The Wizard Of Oz would play [James] Hetfield, and we’d joke about how Carlos Santana would play Kirk [Hammett]. We had all kinds of fun, but the question would beckon, what time period are we talking? Is it Metallica in their youthful times, or now?” he mused.

“There are so many incredibly talented people out there, and it’s incredible how some actors can just transform. I think what Taron [Egerton] did as Elton John stands out as just being incredible casting, an incredible fit.”

Ulrich continued, “But the biopic thing, I think that’s more of a cautionary tale, which kind of falls in under the whole thing with autobiographies. I’m not sold on the idea. The idea of writing an autobiography I think is challenging, because I think you would have to be completely truthful, and to be 100 per cent truthful, it’s hard to tell the stories without bringing other people into it, and then you sort of get into that whole thing where maybe the protagonist in that particular story wouldn’t want the story told.”

“I guess somewhere I’m just kind of a stickler for the truth, for some reason, so if you’re not gonna tell the truth, then maybe you shouldn’t say anything at all. That’s where it gets a little complicated for me, but let’s see how it plays out.”

Check out Metallica covering ‘Am I Evil?’: